Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.46

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.46 and last traded at C$19.54, with a volume of 614081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

