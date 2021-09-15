Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. 7,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 729,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.61.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,759.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,601 shares of company stock worth $18,313,795 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

