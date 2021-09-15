Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. 7,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 729,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.
ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.61.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,759.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,601 shares of company stock worth $18,313,795 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
