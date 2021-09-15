Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 315.3% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ALSMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Alstom has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Alstom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

