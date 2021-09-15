Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Martin Roy Varley Purchases 39,336 Shares

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) insider Martin Roy Varley acquired 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £14,554.32 ($19,015.31).
Shares of ALT opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.27 million and a P/E ratio of -23.53. Altitude Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.88 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.69.
Altitude Group Company Profile
