Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Martin Roy Varley Purchases 39,336 Shares

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) insider Martin Roy Varley acquired 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £14,554.32 ($19,015.31).

Shares of ALT opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.27 million and a P/E ratio of -23.53. Altitude Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9.88 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.69.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

