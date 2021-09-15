Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Amarin in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

AMRN stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 517.52 and a beta of 2.23.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 24.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $10,589,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 396.1% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 182.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

