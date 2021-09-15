American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 4,210 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $164,147.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AAT opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

