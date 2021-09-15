American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 4,210 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $164,147.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:AAT opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.