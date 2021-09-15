American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 10,570 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PetroChina by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 83,539 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth $1,587,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PetroChina by 286.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PetroChina by 2,020.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.789 dividend. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 246.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

