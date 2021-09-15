American Century Companies Inc. Buys New Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TILE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,158,000 after buying an additional 520,178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 642,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,077 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.9% during the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 74.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Interface by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $836.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

