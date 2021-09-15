American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.31.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

