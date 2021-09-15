American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.