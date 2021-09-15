American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Relx by 16.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 605,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of Relx stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.