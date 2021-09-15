American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 26.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 104,598 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 11.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 81.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 25.9% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

American Electric Power stock opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

