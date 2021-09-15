American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock Sells 11,084 Shares of Stock

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock sold 11,084 shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $44,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVCT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,879 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 102.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

