Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $127,000 Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 133,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after purchasing an additional 130,094 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 274.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 83,357 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Textainer Group by 124.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.