Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 464 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 209,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

