Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

