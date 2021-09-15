Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $216.78 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

