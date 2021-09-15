Analysts Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post $0.96 EPS

Brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.00. Aptiv posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.46. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $6,481,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

