Analysts Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 344.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

CTT opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $553.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

