Analysts Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 845,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,587. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $141.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 39.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

