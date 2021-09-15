Analysts Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post $4.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.55 billion. Kohl’s reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.43 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 51.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $52.61. 21,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

