Analysts Anticipate Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Post -$0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to report earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the highest is ($0.81). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings of ($12.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

PRAX stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,631. The company has a market capitalization of $873.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $248,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,250 shares of company stock worth $7,622,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,970,000 after buying an additional 413,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 305,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

