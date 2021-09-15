Analysts Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.62. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

AMD stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.73. 40,590,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,600,879. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,208 shares of company stock valued at $33,902,137. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 638,383 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

