Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.00 Million

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce sales of $252.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.29 million to $261.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $148.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $881.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $838.98 million to $905.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.66 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,353,000 after acquiring an additional 556,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. 22,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

