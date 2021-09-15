Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to report $43.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.06 million to $44.87 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $41.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $184.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.36 million to $185.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $187.72 million, with estimates ranging from $178.99 million to $196.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 million.

Several research firms have commented on BFST. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 259,397 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $446.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

