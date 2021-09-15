Analysts Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Post $1.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Camden National reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Camden National by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Camden National by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Camden National has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

