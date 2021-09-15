Analysts Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.19. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $624.27. 2,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $648.72.

In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,609. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

