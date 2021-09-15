Analysts Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Post $1.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.39. Koppers posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Comerica Bank increased its position in Koppers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Koppers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOP opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $679.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.04. Koppers has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.