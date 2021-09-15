Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce sales of $616.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $592.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $147.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 318.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

LBRT stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.09.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,206,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,425.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,120 shares of company stock worth $1,596,600. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 144,011 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth about $151,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

