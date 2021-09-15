Analysts Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

PSTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 635,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,817. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.37.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

