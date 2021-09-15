Analysts Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target at $37.88

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 84,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth $15,952,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. Criteo has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

