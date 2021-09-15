Analysts Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT at $125.54

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,927 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $463,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,129,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,902,000 after buying an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $804,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day moving average of $115.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

