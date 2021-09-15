Analysts Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) PT at $49.89

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.89.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE:ENR opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.85 and a beta of 1.22. Energizer has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 173.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 597.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 224,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.