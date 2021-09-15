Analysts Set Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Target Price at $21.00

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTES. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

GTES opened at $16.58 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth about $195,000.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

