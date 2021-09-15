Analysts Set Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Price Target at $69.08

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,875. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion and a PE ratio of -40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,586,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,067,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 884,830 shares of company stock valued at $49,604,633. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 292.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 126.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

