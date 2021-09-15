Analysts Set Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) PT at $97.10

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OAS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.78. 13,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,711. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $12,549,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 10,360.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after buying an additional 366,152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $9,412,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

