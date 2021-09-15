Analysts Set Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) PT at $30.20

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.83. 10,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,241. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

