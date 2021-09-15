Analysts Set Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT at $72.30

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.30.

Several brokerages have commented on TCBI. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBI traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $57.87. 395,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.27. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.