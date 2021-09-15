Analyzing Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) & Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

This table compares Clipper Realty and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty -5.61% -6.72% -0.56% Annaly Capital Management 149.66% 14.28% 2.04%

This table compares Clipper Realty and Annaly Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty $122.85 million 1.06 -$4.91 million $0.38 21.37 Annaly Capital Management $2.23 billion 5.60 -$891.16 million $1.10 7.85

Clipper Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clipper Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Clipper Realty pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Annaly Capital Management pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clipper Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Annaly Capital Management has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clipper Realty and Annaly Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty 0 1 2 0 2.67 Annaly Capital Management 0 2 4 0 2.67

Clipper Realty presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus target price of $9.04, indicating a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Clipper Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Clipper Realty on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc. engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The Commercial segment includes the 141 Livingston Street and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties. The company was founded by Shmuel David Levinson and David Bistricer on July 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets. The Commercial Real Estate group includes commercial mortgage, loans, securities, and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. The Middle Market Lending group provides financing to private equity backed middle market businesses across the capital structures. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Farrell and Wellington Jamie Denahan-Norris on February 18, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.