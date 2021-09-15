Analyzing Leju (NYSE:LEJU) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leju and Rafael’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju $719.53 million 0.23 $19.30 million $0.21 5.79 Rafael $4.91 million 126.31 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Leju has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Volatility & Risk

Leju has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leju and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju N/A N/A N/A Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Leju and Rafael, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Leju shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leju beats Rafael on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

