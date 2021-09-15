Analyzing Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK)

Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transocean has a beta of 3.65, suggesting that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fast Track Solutions and Transocean, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Transocean 3 4 0 0 1.57

Transocean has a consensus price target of $2.86, indicating a potential downside of 19.03%. Given Transocean’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Transocean’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Transocean $3.15 billion 0.73 -$567.00 million ($0.76) -4.64

Fast Track Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transocean.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Transocean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fast Track Solutions and Transocean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A Transocean 4.33% -4.43% -2.32%

Summary

Transocean beats Fast Track Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fast Track Solutions Company Profile

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

