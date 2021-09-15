Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CRO William Schuh Sells 5,588 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $362,884.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,554. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.