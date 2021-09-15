Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) declared a dividend on Monday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Anexo Group stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. Anexo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.19.

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. It also provides integrated end-to-end services, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

