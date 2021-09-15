Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,600 at Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,538.89 ($46.24).

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,996.50 ($39.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,095.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,229.62. The stock has a market cap of £40.75 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $2.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

