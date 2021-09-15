Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 target price on shares of Anglo American and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.55.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

