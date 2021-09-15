AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,051 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.5252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

