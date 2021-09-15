AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Exchanges

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00149899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.64 or 0.00807994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046454 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

