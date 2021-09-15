Anyswap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.87 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $6.41 or 0.00013323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $119.39 million and approximately $24.87 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00075582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00126377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00176591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.35 or 0.07324321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,232.04 or 1.00321324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.76 or 0.00887639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

