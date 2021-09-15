APi Group (NYSE:APG) Shares Gap Down to $21.92

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.92, but opened at $21.02. APi Group shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 20,276 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 413.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 216,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,995 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,992,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 129,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 49,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

