Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 197,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

